Artsakh security council secretary presents situation on contact line

Artsakh security council secretary Vitaly Balasanyan has presented the situation on the contact line as 'stable'.
According to him, the situation is stable in all directions. Balasanyan urged to follow the official information.
Yesterday, Azerbaijani units launched a provocation, attempting to cross the line of contact, which were suppressed by the Defense Army.
As a result of provocations by Azerbaijani units, Albert Bakhshyan, a serviceman of the Artsakh Defense Army, was wounded.
Detailed information about the incident was provided to the command of the Russian peacekeeping forces.