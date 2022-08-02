News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 02
USD
407.53
EUR
417.8
RUB
6.59
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
407.53
EUR
417.8
RUB
6.59
Show news feed
Artsakh security council secretary presents situation on contact line
Artsakh security council secretary presents situation on contact line
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Artsakh security council secretary Vitaly Balasanyan has presented the situation on the contact line as 'stable'.

According to him, the situation is stable in all directions. Balasanyan urged to follow the official information.

Yesterday, Azerbaijani units launched a provocation, attempting to cross the line of contact, which were suppressed by the Defense Army.

As a result of provocations by Azerbaijani units, Albert Bakhshyan, a serviceman of the Artsakh Defense Army, was wounded.

Detailed information about the incident was provided to the command of the Russian peacekeeping forces.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia submits new complaint against Azerbaijan to ECtHR
The mentioned complaint concerns the rights violation...
 US embassies in Yerevan and Baku brief on Donfried's talks with FMs
US Deputy Secretary of State Donfried had a telephone conversation yesterday with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan
 Movses Hakobyan: Azerbaijan resorted to provocations to implement the November 9 document
Movses Hakobyan noted that talks fail to resolve the issue, so the enemy resorts to provocations...
 Artsakh soldier wounded by Azerbaijan is in satisfactory condition
The condition of the serviceman of the Artsakh army Albert Bakhshiyan...
 Artsakh Defense Army: The situation is stable
The situation on the line of contact has not changed significantly...
 Deputy: Hysterical attacks of Baku and Ankara show that opposition in Armenia has not failed
The hysterical attacks by Turkey and Azerbaijan show that the Resistance Movement has not failed...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos