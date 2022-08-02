Toyota suspends orders for Land Cruiser 70 due to parts shortage

The Japanese company Toyota Motor has suspended taking orders for the Land Cruiser 70 SUV, Car Expert reports. The model has been produced since 1984.
The main reason why the company has suspended taking orders is the lack of electronic components for car assembly. In addition, there is a high demand for this model. It will take from 3 to 14 months to wait for a previously ordered car.
The range of body versions of the Land Cruiser 70 currently includes a five-door SUV, trucks with one- and two-row cabs, as well as a three-door van. Depending on the modification, the model is equipped with a 228 hp gasoline engine. or a turbodiesel power unit with a return of 205 hp.