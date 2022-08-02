Russian Defense Ministry: Azerbaijan violates ceasefire three times

Over the past 24 hours in the zone of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping contingent three violations of the ceasefire regime by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces have been recorded, the Russian Defense Ministry reports.
"A representative of the armed formations of Nagorno-Karabakh was wounded. The command of Russian peacekeepers in cooperation with representatives of the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides settled the situation. No changes of the line of contact have been allowed," the report says.
The Russian peacekeeping contingent continues to carry out tasks on the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. Russian peacekeepers are observing the situation at 27 observation posts 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and controlling the observance of the ceasefire.
Patrols were conducted along five routes in the Mardakert, Martuni, Shushi and Lachin corridor.
To ensure the safety of Russian peacekeepers and prevent possible incidents, continuous interaction is maintained with the general staffs of the armed forces of Azerbaijan and Armenia.