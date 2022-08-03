Turkey threatens Greece with pre-emptive action over militarization of islands

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar has threatened Greece to take "preemptive action" if Athens does not comply with demands to demilitarize islands in the eastern Aegean, Keep Talking, Greece reports.

Akar accused Greece of aggressive rhetoric against Ankara, saying that a fivefold increase in its defense budget suggests the country is up to something against Turkey.

According to the Turkish defense minister, Greece is doing everything possible to prevent the sale of weapons and military equipment to Turkey, including American F-16 fighter jets and German submarines.

He also accused Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias of using aggressive rhetoric and aggressive actions to spoil the potential positive climate that could be created between the two countries.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that lately Greece has been deliberately violating the provisions of the Lausanne Peace Treaty, which made it possible to draw the land borders of Turkey, guarantee the rights of the Turkish national minority in Greece, and confirm the demilitarized status of the Greek islands off the coast of Turkey.

He pointed out that Ankara cannot accept such a situation, which contradicts the principles of good neighborliness and commitment to agreements.

In addition, Erdogan announced Turkey's readiness to make every effort to establish lasting peace and stability in the region, as well as to ensure the rights of the Turkish people.