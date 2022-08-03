News
Artsakh Ombudsman names Azerbaijan's goal
Artsakh Ombudsman names Azerbaijan's goal
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


Tensions are still ongoing in the north-west of Artsakh, at the junction of the Shushi and Lachin regions, Russian peacekeepers are negotiating, Ombudsman of Artsakh Gegham Stepanyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“We are talking about a section north of the city of Berdzor. Undoubtedly, all this escalation is aimed at fulfilling the requirement to organize traffic between Artsakh and Armenia along a new route. Azerbaijan has repeatedly applied this method. Before presenting any demand, it escalates the situation, makes impudent threats, and against this background forces the Armenian side to make concessions. I am sure that the main goal of this escalation is to resolve the issue of changing the route,” he added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
