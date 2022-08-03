News
Artsakh MIA: Traffic on Shushi-Berdzor-Goris highway is open in both directions
Artsakh MIA: Traffic on Shushi-Berdzor-Goris highway is open in both directions
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

Traffic along the Shushi-Berdzor-Goris interstate highway is open in both directions. This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Artsakh.

No cases or incidents have been recorded in the Berdzor Humanitarian Corridor of the road linking Artsakh with Armenia, the report says. Unhindered movement is provided by the Russian peacekeeping contingent.

The next exacerbation began on the morning of August 1. Azerbaijani units do not stop provocations and ceasefire violations. As a result of shelling from the Azerbaijani side, a soldier was wounded the day before, seven servicemen were wounded today. Six wounds do not pose a threat to life. The condition of one wounded is assessed as serious.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
