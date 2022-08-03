Artsakh MIA: Traffic on Shushi-Berdzor-Goris highway is open in both directions

Traffic along the Shushi-Berdzor-Goris interstate highway is open in both directions. This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Artsakh.
No cases or incidents have been recorded in the Berdzor Humanitarian Corridor of the road linking Artsakh with Armenia, the report says. Unhindered movement is provided by the Russian peacekeeping contingent.
The next exacerbation began on the morning of August 1. Azerbaijani units do not stop provocations and ceasefire violations. As a result of shelling from the Azerbaijani side, a soldier was wounded the day before, seven servicemen were wounded today. Six wounds do not pose a threat to life. The condition of one wounded is assessed as serious.