Wednesday
August 03
Tigran Abrahamyan: Azerbaijan is squeezing ring even tighter, demanding complete disarmament
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Given the fact that the RA authorities have agreed to fulfill Azerbaijan's demand on the withdrawal of conscripts from Artsakh, Azerbaijan is tightening the ring even more, demanding full disarmament, Tigran Abrahamyan, a member of the I have Honor faction of the National Assembly, wrote on his Facebook page.

"Azerbaijan has been actively talking about the existence of "illegal armed formations" operating in Artsakh for several months now, referring to the defense army and warning about the need for "anti-terrorist operations," said Abrahamyan.

While Azerbaijan was preparing the ground for the development of the operation, the Armenian government domestically became convinced that peace was inevitable, and those who talked about possible escalation and military action were caught in the crosshairs of the government propaganda machine and the political majority.

Pashinian's regime has shut down all possibilities of survival and Armenian existence and is leading the country down the path of a new adventure.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Photos