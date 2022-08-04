CSTO is concerned about armed clashes in Karabakh

The Secretariat of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) expressed concern about the armed clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh, which led to human casualties, said CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas in connection with the aggravation of the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.
“I express my deepest condolences to the families and friends of the fallen servicemen,” the message says.
He called on the parties to the conflict to refrain from the use of force and to use exclusively diplomatic methods to overcome existing differences.