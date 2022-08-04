Putin discusses escalation of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with Security Council members

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the situation related to the aggravation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict at an operational meeting with members of the Security Council, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, RIA Novosti reported.
"The situation related to the aggravation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict was also discussed. The urgent need to fulfill all provisions of the trilateral agreement was stressed," Peskov said.
Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, Security Council Deputy Head Dmitry Medvedev, Kremlin Administration Head Anton Vaino, Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev, FSB Director Alexander Bortnikov, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and SVR Head Sergey Naryshkin participated in the meeting.