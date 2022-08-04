News
EU intends to prepare another 8 billion euro financing package for Ukraine by September
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Economics

The European Union intends to prepare another financing package for Ukraine worth about 8 billion euros by September, Reuters reports, citing a source in the German government.

Part of the package will consist of grants that do not need to be repaid, and the other part will consist of loans.

In May, G-7 financial leaders agreed on $9.5 billion in new aid to Ukraine, mostly from the United States. Germany contributed 1 billion euros to the May package, which it has already paid.

Germany will also contribute to the new aid package, the source said, adding that other EU countries such as Italy and France are abstaining for now and that Berlin is in close contact with its European partners and the European Commission on the matter.

The provided assistance should support the budget of the government of Ukraine, while military, humanitarian and reconstruction assistance will be funded from other sources.

Earlier this week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the state budget deficit was $5 billion a month.
