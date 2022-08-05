News
Newsfeed
News
Ankara: International community cannot end war in Ukraine by ignoring Moscow
Region:World News, Russia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

The international community cannot end the war in Ukraine by ignoring Moscow, said Director of Public Relations of the President of Turkey Fahrettin Altun in connection with the visit of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Sochi to meet with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

According to him, the agreement on the export of Ukrainian grain indicates the success of Turkey's efforts.

The truth is that some of our friends don't want the war to end. They are shedding crocodile tears, Altun told Reuters, saying some were actively trying to undermine Turkey's efforts without specifying which country he was referring to.

The international community cannot end the war in Ukraine by ignoring Russia. Diplomacy and peace must prevail, he said.
