United Homeland Party : Any encroachment on Artsakh Defense Army is unacceptable
United Homeland Party : Any encroachment on Artsakh Defense Army is unacceptable
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

In recent days, taking advantage of the geopolitical shifts, Azerbaijan, using force or the threat of force, has been dictating a new agenda in the area of responsibility of the peacekeeping contingent of the Russian Federation, making unreasonable demands to demilitarize Nagorno Karabakh and dissolve the Defense Army,The United Homeland faction of Artsakh says.

"In view of the aforementioned, the Yedinaya Rodina faction declares:

We strictly condemn the continued violations of the trilateral statement of November 9, 2020 on the full ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh and the end of all military actions and aggressive actions of Azerbaijan.

Armenian Armed Forces units have been withdrawn from Nagorno-Karabakh, and the security of the people of Artsakh is ensured by local self-defense forces and a small Russian peacekeeping contingent.

Against the background of the Azerbaijani policy of continuous armed attacks against the population of Artsakh, incitement of ethnic hatred, destruction of Armenian cultural and religious monuments, expulsion of Armenians, the people of Artsakh have no choice but to take measures for self-defense.

The Republic of Artsakh implements the inherent right to self-defense, enshrined in the UN Charter, to protect the fundamental rights of its people from prolonged and systematic Azerbaijani aggression. Therefore, we consider unacceptable any demand to disband or disarm the unconditional guarantor of security of the people of Artsakh - the Defense Army. Such a demand at the same time does not reflect the obligations of the parties, which accepted the statement.

Stressing the importance of mediation efforts of the Russian Federation in the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and assumption of the peacekeeping mission, and taking into consideration the prolonged aggressive interference of the Azerbaijani side, we are convinced that granting the Russian Federation peacekeeping presence in NK with internationally fixed guarantees and clear functions is the imperative of the day.

The AF of Artsakh is an existential condition and guarantee for the existence of the people of Artsakh, so any direct or indirect interference, which limits its functions and worsens its legal status, is not only inversely proportional to the national security interests of the people of Artsakh, but also infringes on the Armenian future of Artsakh," the statement says.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Photos