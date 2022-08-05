Putin and Erdogan make joint statement

Russian and Turkish Presidents Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan issued a joint statement following talks that lasted more than four hours.

"Despite the current regional and global challenges, the leaders reaffirmed a common will to further develop Russian-Turkish relations on the basis of respect, recognition of mutual interests and in accordance with their international obligations.

As part of these understandings, the two leaders held broad consultations on the bilateral agenda of Russia-Turkey relations and agreed on the following: to increase bilateral trade in a balanced manner and achieve their goals; to meet the expectations of the opposite side in the economic and energy fields; to take concrete steps to increase interaction on issues that have long been on the agenda of both countries, in sectors such as transport, trade, agriculture and energy; to take concrete steps to increase cooperation on issues that have been on the agenda of both countries for a long time; and to increase cooperation in the field of energy.

On regional issues, the leaders stressed the key importance of sincere, candid and trustful relations between Russia and Turkey in achieving regional and international stability. The need to ensure full implementation of the Istanbul package deal in accordance with its letter and spirit, including unimpeded export of Russian grain, fertilizers and raw materials for their production, was emphasized.

Recent developments in Syria were also among the issues touched upon. The sides confirmed that they attach great importance to advancing the political process. The importance of preserving the political unity and territorial integrity of Syria was stressed. The determination to act together and in close coordination with each other in combating all terrorist organizations was reaffirmed.

A firm commitment to the sovereignty, territorial integrity and national unity of Libya was expressed. They highlighted the importance of free, fair and credible elections based on the widest possible consensus and reaffirmed their support for the ongoing Libyan-led and Libyan-owned political process.

The heads of state agreed to hold the next meeting of the High-Level Cooperation Council in Turkey," the statement said.