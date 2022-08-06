News
Elon Musk speaks on Twitter purchase
Elon Musk speaks on Twitter purchase
Region:World News
Theme: Innovations

The head of Tesla, Elon Musk, called the conditions for the purchase of Twitter. He noted that if Twitter Inc. can provide his method of selecting 100 accounts and his method of verifying the authenticity of accounts, his deal to buy the company for 44 billion dollars can be concluded on the original terms.

However, if it turns out that their documents are false in essence and it will not take place, Musk noted.

Twitter previously dismissed Musk's claims that he was tricked into signing a deal to buy the social network, saying it was unbelievable and contrary to fact.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
