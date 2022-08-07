Taiwan authorities call on China to stop playing with 'military muscle' near island

China is trying to undermine regional peace and stability through exercises around Taiwan, according to Taiwanese Prime Minister Su Tseng-chang, Bloomberg reported. According to him, Taipei will not give in to Beijing's pressure and its attempts to intimidate the residents of the disputed island.

China has used military action to undermine regional peace and stability. We will never succumb to pressure. We support freedom and democracy and believe that Taiwanese do not approve of China's intimidating actions using force and rattling weapons at our door, Su Tseng-chang added.

As Taiwan's premier noted, the Chinese government should stop playing with "military muscle" near the island because it is not only Taipei that suffers, but also other nations.

It is not only Taiwan that suffers. Even neighboring countries protested loudly, and freedom-loving and democratic countries such as the United States strongly condemned it, Su Tseng-chang said.

The situation around Taiwan, a de facto independent state that Beijing considers part of its territory, escalated after a visit to Taipei by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The politician visited the disputed island despite Chinese protests, prompting an extremely negative reaction from the Chinese side. In response to Pelosi's visit, China launched large-scale military exercises around Taiwan and launched a campaign of economic pressure on the island.