Lukashenko speaks about 'god of war' in modern conflicts

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that artillery had not lost its crucial role in modern wars and armed conflicts, BelTA informs. Thus, the Belarusian leader congratulated the personnel and veterans of the 51st Guards Orsha Red Banner Order of Alexander Nevsky Artillery Brigade on the 80th anniversary.
"In modern wars and armed conflicts, artillery has not lost its name as the "god of war" and its decisive role on the battlefield. I am sure you understand it very well and will do your best to ensure that the fire power of our Armed Forces is growing and getting stronger in order to defend the Republic of Belarus from the encroachments on its independence and territorial integrity," said Lukashenko.
As the President of Belarus pointed out, during the Great Patriotic War Belarusian artillerymen distinguished themselves in liberating the land of the republic from the Nazi invaders. Lukashenko also emphasized that the 51st Artillery Brigade is still considered one of the best.