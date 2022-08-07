Tesla threatens to ban sale of cars because of incorrect advertising of autopilot

The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has complained to the Office of Administrative Hearings about Tesla's improper advertising of its electric autonomous driving system. The report appeared on PC Mag's website. Lawyers representing the agency believe that the word and phrase autopilot and fully autonomous driving used by the company in promotional materials mislead potential buyers and create misconceptions about safety.
In its filing, DMV demands that Tesla change the description and positioning of the aforementioned features when advertising and selling electric cars in California. Specifically, the agency is asking that the company communicate the limitations of these options in promotional materials in the same way that they are communicated on Tesla's official website. Otherwise, the DMV will insist that Tesla's license to sell cars in the state be revoked. It is noted that in this case, the restrictions will not affect owners of already sold electric cars.
Tesla has 15 days to defend its rights in court. The company has not yet commented on the situation.