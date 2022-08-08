Istanbul Chief Prosecutor launches Spotify investigation

Istanbul's chief prosecutor has launched an investigation into Spotify over the names of certain user-generated playlists, Sabah reports.
The investigation was initiated after receiving complaints that the playlists foment Islamophobia by insulting religious values and government officials, which were reported to the Presidential Communications Center (CİMER).
Users can make their playlists public or private, but the Swedish company Spotify does not require prior approval.
CİMER is a platform where Turkish citizens can submit complaints to all government agencies through the Office of the President. In 2021, the center received 6.1 million requests and responded to 5.5 million, according to state broadcaster TRT. Complaints account for 40 percent of all applications.
Turkey's recently amended laws require platforms to obtain broadcast licenses on demand, which Spotify did last year after being threatened with a ban by Turkey's media watchdog, the Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTÜK).