Armenia opposition members and lawmakers visit Ararat, Syunik, Vayots Dzor, Gegharkunik Provinces

Ishkhan Saghatelyan—an opposition MP, a member of the Supreme Body of the opposition Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party of Armenia, and coordinator of the opposition Resistance Movement—had announced several weeks ago that the Resistance Movement, in parallel with the protests taking place in Yerevan and the actions to remove PM Nikol Pashinyan from power, is actively working to transfer this movement to the provinces as well, and that respective provincial councils have already been formed.
And since early August, the ARF members and the representatives of the opposition “Armenia” Faction of parliament have started to visit the provinces and hold discussions with provincial supporters and residents concerned about the challenges facing Armenia.
In this connection, an extensive discussion was held in Ararat Province recently about the situation in the country, the developments and dangers in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).
Subsequently, the aforesaid apposition members visited and had meetings with supporters and concerned residents in Syunik, Vayots Dzor, and Gegharkunik Provinces.