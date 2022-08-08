News
Beijing hopes Yerevan and Baku will resolve their differences through political dialogue
Beijing hopes Yerevan and Baku will resolve their differences through political dialogue
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Beijing hopes that Yerevan and Baku will resolve their differences through political dialogue and observe the achieved ceasefire agreements, China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Monday, RIA Novosti reported.

According to him, Beijing has paid attention to reports about the escalation of the situation on the line of contact. "Azerbaijan and Armenia are friendly partners of China. We hope that both sides will respect the agreements reached and on the ceasefire and avoid further escalation of the situation, as well as be able to eliminate contradictions and disagreements through political dialogue," the diplomat said.
