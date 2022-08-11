Iranian Consul General in Kapan already appointed and arrives in Armenia

The Iranian Consul General in Kapan has already been appointed to the post of Abedin Varamin. Iranian MP of Armenian descent Robert Beglaryan told NEWS.am today.
According to his information, the consul is in Yerevan and has already held meetings. "He has already taken office," Beglaryan added.
The deputy noted with regret that due to bureaucracy, the process of the consul's transition directly to his work was a bit delayed, assuring that there were no other obstacles. "As far as I know, the premises or building in which the Consulate General will be housed is not yet ready," he said.
Earlier it was reported that the Iranian Consulate General in Kapan is very likely to open in 2022.