Sweden agrees to extradite Turkish citizen
Sweden agrees to extradite Turkish citizen
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

The Swedish government has decided to extradite a man wanted for fraud to Turkey. This is the first time since Turkey demanded the extradition of several individuals in exchange for allowing Stockholm to formally apply for NATO membership, Reuters reported.

Turkey overrode its veto of Finland and Sweden's bid to join the Western alliance in June after weeks of tense negotiations in which Ankara accused the two Nordic countries of aiding the Kurds, whom Turkey considers terrorists. As part of the deal, Turkey presented a list of people to be extradited by Sweden.

Sweden decided to extradite the 30-year-old man.

"This is a normal routine matter. The person in question is a Turkish citizen and convicted of fraud offences in Turkey in 2013 and 2016," Minister of Justice Morgan Johansson said.

"The Supreme Court has examined the issue as usual and concluded that there are no obstacles to extradition," he said.

A justice ministry spokesman declined to say whether the man was on the list of people whose extradition Turkey has requested or to comment further on the matter.

Sweden's SVT television station, which first reported the extradition, reported that the man had been sentenced to 14 years in prison in Turkey on several charges of bank card fraud.

The man, who has been detained in Sweden since last year, claims he was wrongfully convicted because he converted to Christianity, refused to do military service and has Kurdish roots, SVT reported.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
