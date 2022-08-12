Armenia Constitutional Court ex-judge: Berdzor, Aghavno, Sus residents of Artsakh can petition to ECHR

The residents of Berdzor, Aghavno, and Sus communities of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), who are forced to leave their homes, can petition to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) against their own government, or demand compensation. Alvina Gylumyan, former judge of the Constitutional Court of Armenia, said this during a discussion held on Friday.
But if there is a process of dispossession of homeland, then this, according to her, is a different issue.
"For other aspects, we should wait for August 25 and see how the situation will develop," Gylumyan emphasized.
The former judge of the Constitutional Court of Armenia concluded that the goal of many human rights organizations throughout their activities is to achieve power.
"Now they have become part of the [Armenian] authorities and, naturally, they do not carry out human rights activities. Therefore, it is important to form a civil society which will not become part of the new authorities by a change of power, but will remain in its place", Gylumyan added.