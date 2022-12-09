WCPO 9 News: 100-year-old spouses die 20 hours apart in US

Having lived together for 79 years, 100-year-old spouses Hubert and June Malicott of Ohio, USA, died 20 hours apart, reports WCPO 9 News.
According to the 76-year-old son of the deceased, Sam, June became seriously ill after Thanksgiving and was admitted to hospice care. Once Hubert visited his wife and saw that she was in serious condition, his health also began to deteriorate rapidly. The man was admitted to the same hospice and placed in the same room as June.
The couple were unconscious for several days. The man died on the evening of November 30, and his wife died about 20 hours later, on December 1. Sam is certain that Hubert's death was caused by distress over June's serious condition.
The couple is survived by three children, seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. The couple married in 1943. During their 79 years, June and Hubert were separated only once, when the man was in the army. Other than that, they never once had a serious fight.