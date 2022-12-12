Egyptian archaeologists discover full-color portraits of mummies  

Egyptian archaeologists have discovered full-color portraits of mummies. Researchers discovered two portraits of Egyptian mummies and fragments of others at the excavation of Herza in Fayoum, making these works of art the first of their kind to be discovered in more than 115 years.
English archaeologist Flinders Petrie was the last person to find such works of art when he discovered 146 portraits of mummies in a Roman cemetery in 1911, according to Artnet News.
The finds come from an excavation located among the ruins of the ancient city of Philadelphia, which, according to the Austrian Archaeological Institute, is in the northeast corner of Fayum, about 75 miles southwest of modern-day Cairo.
A team investigating the archaeological excavation of Herza in Fayoum also found a funerary building, papyrus records, pottery and coffins dating back to the Ptolemaic period, which covers the period from 305 B.C. to 30 B.C.
The Egyptian government has stated that these finds provide fascinating insight into the social, economic, and religious conditions of the people who lived in Philadelphia.