Savita Pawnday: I hope Turkey, rest of the world will recognize Armenian Genocide
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

The international community should assist the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Savita Pawnday, Executive Director at Global Centre for the Responsibility to Protect, announced this Monday at the 4th Global Forum Against the Crime of Genocide being held in the Armenian capital, Yerevan.

According to her, such forums are really important. Forums like this, as well as experts coming together in one place, enable to think about creative ways to prevent genocide, Pawnday said.

She added that it is significant to hold this forum in Armenia, a country whose people have survived the genocide.

"The Armenian people are dealing with the past, which is connected with the trauma of generations. One can learn a lot from the Armenian people and their experience. By bringing together people from all over the world with different experiences, we can sit down and figure out how to use more creative ways so that the future generation does not experience the same crimes that are experienced in Armenia or Rwanda and other places," she said.

And to the question whether Turkey should recognize the Armenian Genocide, Pawnday answered positively.

"Without recognizing the crimes of the past, it will be impossible to fight against the crimes of the future. Therefore, I hope that Turkey, and then all of Europe and the rest of the world will recognize the Armenian Genocide," she said.

