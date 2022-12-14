Azerbaijan natural gas company gives vulgar response to information about halting gas supply to Karabakh

Azerigaz production association of Azerbaijan has responded to the information about stopping the supply of natural gas to Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).
The respective statement published in the Azerbaijani mass media says: "According to the spread information, this time the Azerbaijani side allegedly blocked the supply of blue fuel in the area where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed. Undoubtedly, it serves to mislead the international community and push international public opinion in the wrong direction. Azerigaz production union declares that Azerbaijan has nothing to do with the mentioned issue. Gas supply in the area where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed is carried out by Armenia, and the mentioned areas are not integrated into the gas supply system of our country."
The statement added that in the coming days, a respective technical inspection will be carried out in the section of the natural gas pipeline that passes through the territory controlled by Azerbaijan.
"As it is known, due to the current cold weather conditions, there are disruptions in the work of the gas pipeline in other mountain and foothill regions of Azerbaijan. In general, conducting a technical inspection is considered as one of the steps designed to ensure a stable and safe gas supply," Azerigaz emphasized.
This vulgar lie is actually calculated for the convenient ears of European officials. In fact, Azerbaijan has the most direct connection with the halting of natural gas supply to Artsakh. A part of the aforesaid pipeline through which blue fuel is supplied to Artsakh is under the control of the Azerbaijani military. There is already a precedent for a long-term stoppage of this natural gas supply; that time, the Azerbaijanis added a valve to that pipeline. And now they can not only cut off the natural gas supply to Artsakh whenever they want, but also, as the experts assure, it can selectively cut it off, depriving Armenian-inhabited settlements of natural gas, but providing it for the Azerbaijani-occupied Shushi, Hadrut, and several other places in Artsakh.