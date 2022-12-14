News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
December 14
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
December 14
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Azerbaijan natural gas company gives vulgar response to information about halting gas supply to Karabakh
Azerbaijan natural gas company gives vulgar response to information about halting gas supply to Karabakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Azerigaz production association of Azerbaijan has responded to the information about stopping the supply of natural gas to Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

The respective statement published in the Azerbaijani mass media says: "According to the spread information, this time the Azerbaijani side allegedly blocked the supply of blue fuel in the area where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed. Undoubtedly, it serves to mislead the international community and push international public opinion in the wrong direction. Azerigaz production union declares that Azerbaijan has nothing to do with the mentioned issue. Gas supply in the area where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed is carried out by Armenia, and the mentioned areas are not integrated into the gas supply system of our country."

The statement added that in the coming days, a respective technical inspection will be carried out in the section of the natural gas pipeline that passes through the territory controlled by Azerbaijan.

"As it is known, due to the current cold weather conditions, there are disruptions in the work of the gas pipeline in other mountain and foothill regions of Azerbaijan. In general, conducting a technical inspection is considered as one of the steps designed to ensure a stable and safe gas supply," Azerigaz emphasized.

This vulgar lie is actually calculated for the convenient ears of European officials. In fact, Azerbaijan has the most direct connection with the halting of natural gas supply to Artsakh. A part of the aforesaid pipeline through which blue fuel is supplied to Artsakh is under the control of the Azerbaijani military. There is already a precedent for a long-term stoppage of this natural gas supply; that time, the Azerbaijanis added a valve to that pipeline. And now they can not only cut off the natural gas supply to Artsakh whenever they want, but also, as the experts assure, it can selectively cut it off, depriving Armenian-inhabited settlements of natural gas, but providing it for the Azerbaijani-occupied Shushi, Hadrut, and several other places in Artsakh.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Meeting held at MFA with ambassadors, international organizations’ representatives accredited to Armenia
The foreign diplomats were briefed on the humanitarian situation caused by Azerbaijan’s closing off of the Lachin Corridor—the only road connecting Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to Armenia—since Monday…
 Karabakh health ministry: Scheduled surgeries temporarily halted in Artsakh medical institutions
As a result of Azerbaijan's blockage of the road connecting Artsakh to Armenia and disruption of the natural gas supply…
 Armenian parliament calls on Russia to take action for full implementation of trilateral statement
Azerbaijan illegally blocked the Lachin corridor connecting Armenia with Nagorno-Karabakh...
 President signs decree on arrangements being carried out during martial law announced in Karabakh
In order to prevent possible threat conditioned by the situation created as a result of the blockade of the Stepanakert-Goris motorway by Azerbaijan...
 Netherlands PM on Lachin Corridor of Karabakh: Coming reports are very concerning
As many people have appeared in blockade…
 Cyprus MFA calls on Azerbaijan to reopen traffic in Karabakh
The energy supply, too...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos