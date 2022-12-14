Armenia applies to ECHR to indicate interim measures against Azerbaijan

Armenia has appealed to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) to apply interim measures against Azerbaijan and oblige it to unblock the Lachin corridor, according to Armenia's representative for international legal affairs.
"Today Armenia in accordance with the Statute of the International Court of Justice has informed the Court about the blockade of the Berdzor (Lachin) Corridor by Azerbaijan and the violation of the rights of the Artsakh population," the statement reads.
Starting from December 12, 10:30 a.m. a crowd of Azerbaijani fake environmentalists dressed up as civilians, military servicemen and special forces officers blocked the only road connecting Artsakh and Armenia. False ecologists provoke the peacekeepers in every possible way, insult them and simultaneously spread videos to terrorize the Armenian population. For the third day it's impossible to deliver food and medicine to Artsakh. Over a thousand people, including children, are stuck on the road. As of yesterday, Azerbaijan blocked the gas supply to Artsakh.