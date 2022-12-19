News
CSTO Secretary General: Ill-considered steps on Armenian-Azerbaijani border could unleash regional war
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics


Inconsiderate steps on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border could unleash a regional war with participation of several states, CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas said on Monday.

Commenting on opinions that the CSTO wants to leave Armenia, Stanislav Zas disagreed: "Of course not. The events held this year testify to that. Three times the heads of the states gathered and discussed the situation on the border. A CSTO mission was sent to the border. A draft decision on measures to assist Armenia was developed. All necessary steps have been taken." 

The Secretary General recalled that he himself was part of the mission.

He warned that some high-ranking officials were quoted as saying that they did not help to de-occupy Armenia. "We should understand the possible consequences of such steps up to unleashing a regional war with the participation of several states."

According to him, the proposed decisions on the results of the mission were balanced and adequate.

"As for the mission, the proposals for assistance, one of the points and was to send a mission to the border. The composition, terms, 2 months, tasks and mandate were outlined. The main purpose of the mission is to study the situation on the ground and prepare proposals. They remain valid - if the RA considers it necessary on all 6 or separate items, it can be implemented quite quickly. For my part, I think that it would be useful. But it is, of course, Armenia's decision," Zas noted. 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
