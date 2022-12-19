Artsakh is running out of food for infants in besieged Artsakh, UNICEF representative leaves for Christmas vacation

Armenian NGO Voice of Refugees addressed a letter to UN and UNICEF representative in Armenia Christine Weigand in connection with the impending disaster in Artsakh.
"Dear UN and UNICEF Representative in Armenia Christine Weigand, as well as UN Secretary General António Guterres.
For a week, Azerbaijan's blockade of Nagorno-Karabakh has persisted, leaving 120,000 people under siege. While the humanitarian consequences of such a siege are catastrophic for all residents of Nagorno-Karabakh, with this letter we would like to draw your special attention to one of the most vulnerable groups of this siege - artificially-fed infants.
If the siege of Nagorno-Karabakh lasts a few more days, these newborns will die... We, Armenian women and civil society organizations, appeal to the United Nations to take decisive measures to prevent the death of the newborns. Inaction, silencing this obvious catastrophe means supporting Azerbaijan's criminal actions and undermines the reputation of the United Nations as a pillar institution for the protection of human rights.
ARMENIAN WOMEN CALL FOR UN ACTION TO REDUCE THE KILLING OF NEW BIRTHS IN NAGORNO KARABAH!" the petition reads.
The response to the letter is already known. Christine Weigand is gone for the Christmas vacation.