Security Council of Armenia: Azerbaijan blocked Lachin corridor for ethnic cleansing

Azerbaijan has blocked the Lachin corridor for ethnic cleansing in Nagorno-Karabakh, Armen Grigoryan, Secretary of Armenia's Security Council said at an extraordinary session of the National Assembly on Tuesday, answering the questions of opposition MPs.
This, according to him, is the main goal. Grigoryan assured: Armenia is working with all partners to open the Lachin corridor as quickly as possible. "Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh must avoid a humanitarian crisis," the official said.
At the same time, he recalled that in accordance with the trilateral statement of the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan on November 9, 2020, security in the Lachin corridor should be ensured by Russian peacekeepers. "Yerevan is also working with Russia to ensure that the corridor is unblocked as quickly as possible," the secretary of the Armenian Security Council stressed.
At the same time, Armen Grigoryan did not directly answer the question whether Armenia remains a guarantor of Nagorno-Karabakh's security. "This is proved not by words, but by actions. Only last year Armenia provided about 200 billion drams to Nagorno-Karabakh in the form of financial assistance. This allows solving not only social problems, but also issues related to security," the secretary of the Armenian Security Council concluded.