U.S. budget bill allocates $44.9 billion to Ukraine and NATO allies
U.S. budget bill allocates $44.9 billion to Ukraine and NATO allies
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

A $1.7 trillion bill to fund U.S. government operations in fiscal year 2023 was introduced in the U.S. Congress and introduced Monday, it would provide $44.9 billion in new emergency aid to Kiev and United States NATO allies, according to a statement released Tuesday on the website of the U.S. Senate Committee on Budget Appropriations.

"The bill includes $44.9 billion in emergency assistance to Ukraine and our NATO allies," the statement said.

The committee noted that the bill includes $858 billion in defense spending and $722.5 billion in non-defense spending.
