Armenian Prime Minister: Russian peacekeepers don't fulfill their obligations 

De facto it turns out that the Russian peacekeepers do not fulfill their obligation stated in the trilateral statement, i.e. to keep the Lachin corridor under control, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the governmental session on Thursday.
He noted that the crisis in the Lachin corridor since last week has not been resolved except one: the gas supply to Nagorno-Karabakh has been restored.
He said that the humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh remained extremely tense as a result of Azerbaijan's illegal closure of the Lachin corridor, with hundreds of families forced to live on opposite sides of the blockade. Pashinyan said there was a shortage of a number of basic goods, including food, in Nagorno-Karabakh.
According to him, the actions of Azerbaijan aimed to block Lachin corridor are illegal and violate the international commitments undertaken by Azerbaijan, particularly the provisions of the statement of November 9.
"According to paragraph 6 of the statement, the Lachin corridor is under the control of Russian peacekeeping forces in Nagorno Karabakh and Azerbaijan guarantees the safety of movement of people, vehicles and cargoes through the Lachin corridor. This provision is actually not being implemented today. Of course, this is happening as a result of Azerbaijan's illegal actions, which does not change the situation, because the main goal of the presence of Russian peacekeeping forces is to prevent such lawlessness," the Armenian PM said.