News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
December 22
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
December 22
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Talks between Rosatom and IAEA heads Likhachev and Grossi start in Moscow
Talks between Rosatom and IAEA heads Likhachev and Grossi start in Moscow
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Economics

Alexey Likhachev, general director of the Russian state corporation Rosatom, and Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, arrived at the state corporation's building on Ordynka in Moscow, according to the TASS Telegram channel.

They are expected to discuss safety issues at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant during the meeting.

Telegram channel Zvezda showed footage of Likhachev and Grossi entering the meeting room.

On December 21, Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, said that the Russian side expects to reach an understanding with the agency on the specific parameters of the protection zone at the Zaporizhzhia NPP and progress in this direction during consultations with IAEA head Rafael Grossi on Thursday.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Kazakh MFA on gas union with Russia: The word 'union' probably alarms everyone in this case
Almas Aidarov recommended not to politicize the proposal of the Russian side...
 Kazakhstan is going to substitute Russian oil in Germany
The refinery in Schwedt, the annual capacity of which is more than 10 million tons of crude oil...
 Iran's oil production reaches 3 million barrels per day
According to the December report of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries...
 Oil prices remain stable
World oil prices on Wednesday morning do not show any pronounced dynamics...
 US may become net oil exporter for 1st time since World War II
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has spurred new energy demand in the U.S...
 Germany promises not to buy Russian oil from next year
Pipeline flows of oil from Russia are exempt from the European Union's ban on most maritime imports...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos