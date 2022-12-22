Talks between Rosatom and IAEA heads Likhachev and Grossi start in Moscow

Alexey Likhachev, general director of the Russian state corporation Rosatom, and Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, arrived at the state corporation's building on Ordynka in Moscow, according to the TASS Telegram channel.
They are expected to discuss safety issues at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant during the meeting.
Telegram channel Zvezda showed footage of Likhachev and Grossi entering the meeting room.
On December 21, Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, said that the Russian side expects to reach an understanding with the agency on the specific parameters of the protection zone at the Zaporizhzhia NPP and progress in this direction during consultations with IAEA head Rafael Grossi on Thursday.