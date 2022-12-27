News
Tuesday
December 27
News
ՀայEngРус
RFE/RL: Russia is forcing Armenia to provide corridor to Azerbaijan, to join Union State, Security Council chief says
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

The Armenian authorities have announced for the first time at the highest level that their strategic ally Russia is forcing Armenia to provide a corridor—through its sovereign territory—to Azerbaijan, as well as to join the Union State of Russia and Belarus, reported the RFE/RL Armenian Service

The secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, Armen Grigoryan, stated directly on the air of Public TV Monday that the invasion of the sovereign territory of Armenia by Azerbaijan on September 13, as well as the closure of the Lachin corridor, is within the scope of the pressure being exerted by Russia on Armenia.

According to Grigoryan, this is the main reason for the crisis in Armenian-Russian relations that has been clearly expressed lately.

"That broad context, so to speak, is in the context of supporting Azerbaijan, getting some road of the so-called corridor logic through the territory of Armenia. Armenia continues to resist this. By the way, I can clearly say that the escalation [of tension] of September 13 is also related to this. And, for the most part, this is the basis—or motive—of the entire crisis," Grigoryan stated.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
