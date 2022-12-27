News
Armenia Police delegation visits Iran
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Politics, Society

YEREVAN. – An Armenian Police delegation led by the chief of the Police Staff, Armen Mkrtchyan, was in Tehran, the capital of Iran, the Police of Armenia inform Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The delegation met with the Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Iran, Majid Mirahmadi, and the head of the General Security Department of Iran, Hossein Mahdavi, during which they discussed a number of matters of mutual interest.

Within the framework of the visit, meetings were also held at the Border Guard Command of the Iranian Law Enforcement Force, the Educational Complex, and the International Police of Iran.

During the meeting with Hadi Shirzad, Head of the International Police of the Command of the Law Enforcement Force of Iran, the parties agreed to develop cooperation in law enforcement.

And as a result of the visit, the minutes of the meeting between the Armenia police and Command of the Law Enforcement Force of Iran in the fight against crimes were signed.
