Karabakh capital Stepanakert mayor: Basic necessities almost completely run out, shops virtually empty

The shops of Stepanakert, the capital of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), have almost completely run out of basic necessities. Mayor of Stepanakert Davit Sargsyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am about this.

"The stores are virtually empty, groceries, [vegetable] oil, sugar are left in few stores—in small quantities. There are no fruits and vegetables left. There are cases when these products are not provided to people. We don't have a flour and wheat problem, the bread factories are working as normal," said Sargsyan.

According to him, solely five percent of the gasoline stock is left in Stepanakert, and cars use compressed natural gas as fuel.

Artsakh has been under blockade since December 12, as Azerbaijanis have closed off the Lachin corridor—the only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia.