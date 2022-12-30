News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
December 30
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
December 30
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Karabakh capital Stepanakert mayor: Basic necessities almost completely run out, shops virtually empty
Karabakh capital Stepanakert mayor: Basic necessities almost completely run out, shops virtually empty
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The shops of Stepanakert, the capital of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), have almost completely run out of basic necessities. Mayor of Stepanakert Davit Sargsyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am about this.

"The stores are virtually empty, groceries, [vegetable] oil, sugar are left in few stores—in small quantities. There are no fruits and vegetables left. There are cases when these products are not provided to people. We don't have a flour and wheat problem, the bread factories are working as normal," said Sargsyan.

According to him, solely five percent of the gasoline stock is left in Stepanakert, and cars use compressed natural gas as fuel.

Artsakh has been under blockade since December 12, as Azerbaijanis have closed off the Lachin corridor—the only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Pashinyan signs decision on creation of working group to support population of Nagorno-Karabakh
Nikol Pashinyan has signed a decision to establish a working group to support the people of Nagorno-Karabakh...
 Armenia official: We conclude year with great concern for our compatriots of Nagorno-Karabakh
The education, science, culture, and sports minister issued a congratulatory message on the upcoming New Year and Armenian Christmas holidays…
 Russian Foreign Ministry expresses concern over lack of progress in restoring Lachin corridor
The Russian Foreign Ministry has expressed concern over the lack of progress in restoring traffic along the Lachin corridor...
 4-month-old baby who was transferred from Karabakh to Armenia in stable condition
This child was transferred on December 24, and with the mediation and accompaniment of the Red Cross…
 Karabakh opposition MP: Russia reacts more appropriately to existing problems than Armenia
Every day the situation in Artsakh is getting worse, every day a new problem arises, Davit Galstyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am…
 Greek City Times: Nagorno-Karabakh: Christmas under blockade
A group of Azerbaijani environmental activists is blocking the only road connecting Nagorno-Karabakh to the rest of the world...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos