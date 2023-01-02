News
14 people killed in Mexico prison attack, 24 inmates escaped
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

In Mexico, 14 people were killed in an attack on a prison, and 24 prisoners escaped, Milenio reports.

Fourteen people were killed in an attack by an armed group on a prison in Ciudad Juárez that broke in to free some prisoners, the report stated.

Ten security officers and four inmates were killed during the riot, while another 24 inmates were able to escape from the prison grounds as a result.

The city of Ciudad Juarez is located on the border with the United States, just across from the city of El Paso.
