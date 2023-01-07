News
Pentagon signs $40M contract with L3Harris to develop anti-UAV systems to bolster Ukraine security forces
The U.S. Department of Defense awarded L3Harris Technologies Inc a $40 million contract to deliver 14 anti-drone weapon systems to bolster Ukraine's security forces, the defense contractor said on Friday, Reuters reported.

The company said its Vehicle Agnostic Modular Palletized ISR Rocket Equipment (VAMPIRE) kit will allow Ukraine ground forces to target, shoot down enemy drones and defend against ground threats.

Under the contract, L3Harris will deliver four VAMPIRE units by mid-2023 and ten more by year-end.

The defense contractor will install the kits on U.S. government-provided vehicles for combat support to the Ukrainian battlefield.
