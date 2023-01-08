News
Ukraine imposes sanctions on Russian artists including Mikhail Galustyan, Yevgeny Petrosyan and Margarita Simonyan
Ukraine imposes sanctions on Russian artists including Mikhail Galustyan, Yevgeny Petrosyan and Margarita Simonyan
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics, Culture

 Ukraine has imposed new sanctions against a number of artists of the Russian Federation for a period of 10 years, UNIAN reported.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy signed a decree enforcing the decision of the National Security and Defense Council.  According to the document, the sub-sanctioned persons will block their Ukrainian assets. In addition, trade operations with them will be stopped, all licenses or permits will be revoked, and transactions in securities and the transfer of copyrights will be banned.

The sanctioned individuals include Mikhail Galustyan, Yevgeny Petrosyan, Nikita Mikhalkov, Irina Allegrova, Margarita Simonyan and other famous Russian cultural figures.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
