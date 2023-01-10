News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
January 10
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
January 10
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Pashinyan: Holding  CSTO military exercise in Armenia may create threat for Turkish-Azerbaijani tandem
Pashinyan: Holding  CSTO military exercise in Armenia may create threat for Turkish-Azerbaijani tandem
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia, Turkey
Theme: Politics


Holding  a CSTO military exercise in Armenia may create a threat for Turkish-Azerbaijani tandem. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia stated this during his press conference Tuesday—and addressing the question of why Armenia does not find it appropriate to hold a CSTO military exercise in the country and whether the Armenian authorities are pursuing a policy of fear or begging for peace.

"The CSTO came, created a threat for the Turkish-Azerbaijani tandem, then said, ‘Goodbye, we left.’ We say, let's determine what the area of responsibility of the CSTO is, and then build our relations institutionally and deeply. The CSTO does not record where the red line passes," said Pashinyan.

He agreed that it is not possible to have peace by begging for it.

"We must act with maximum responsibility. I agree that it is not possible to have peace by begging for peace. It is possible to have peace by earning it. Peace can be achieved by changing perspectives to a certain extent, correctly assessing the realities, taking maximally calculated steps, increasing the role and importance of Armenia in the international arena, with a higher level of institutional establishment of Armenia, changing the relations in the region, and so on," he noted.

Pashinyan said that Armenia can have peace if it is able to establish tolerant relations with Turkey and Azerbaijan, as well as develop relations with Iran and Georgia.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Pashinyan says not signing CSTO declaration is manifestation of disappointment in organization
“I don’t think the negotiations are pointless now...
 Kremlin vows to continue dialogue with Armenia after abandoning CSTO drills
“This is a fairly new statement by the Prime Minister of Armenia...
 PM: We don’t consider appropriate to conduct CSTO peacekeeping exercise in Armenia in this situation
Those military exercises will not take place this year…
 Russian Defense Ministry announces plans to hold CSTO peacekeeping exercise in Armenia
The Russian Defense Ministry has announced that units of the Russian Ground Forces will take part in a peacekeeping exercise...
 CSTO presidency goes to Belarus
Belarus will chair the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in 2023...
 Imangali Tasmagambetov becomes new CSTO Secretary General on January 1
Imangali Tasmagambetov became the new secretary general of CSTO...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos