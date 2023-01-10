Pashinyan: Holding  CSTO military exercise in Armenia may create threat for Turkish-Azerbaijani tandem

Holding a CSTO military exercise in Armenia may create a threat for Turkish-Azerbaijani tandem. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia stated this during his press conference Tuesday—and addressing the question of why Armenia does not find it appropriate to hold a CSTO military exercise in the country and whether the Armenian authorities are pursuing a policy of fear or begging for peace.
"The CSTO came, created a threat for the Turkish-Azerbaijani tandem, then said, ‘Goodbye, we left.’ We say, let's determine what the area of responsibility of the CSTO is, and then build our relations institutionally and deeply. The CSTO does not record where the red line passes," said Pashinyan.
He agreed that it is not possible to have peace by begging for it.
"We must act with maximum responsibility. I agree that it is not possible to have peace by begging for peace. It is possible to have peace by earning it. Peace can be achieved by changing perspectives to a certain extent, correctly assessing the realities, taking maximally calculated steps, increasing the role and importance of Armenia in the international arena, with a higher level of institutional establishment of Armenia, changing the relations in the region, and so on," he noted.
Pashinyan said that Armenia can have peace if it is able to establish tolerant relations with Turkey and Azerbaijan, as well as develop relations with Iran and Georgia.