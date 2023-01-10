News
Pashinyan: Until the POWs are returned, it means that efforts are not enough
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


The search for the missing soldiers continues, but all the bodies of the dead were found, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a press conference on Tuesday.

"But also after September 13, 17 of our prisoners of war were returned, and we continue to make efforts in this direction," he noted. “Azerbaijan does not return the POWs, because this is a lever of pressure on Armenia so that the Armenian government, under the influence of internal pressure, makes decisions that do not correspond to the interests of Armenia.
