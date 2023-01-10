News
Azerbaijan ignores Yerevan's statements and keeps on talking about 'Zangezur corridor'
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Despite Yerevan's categorical statements on the non-existence of an extraterritorial corridor in Armenia, various officials in Azerbaijan keep on claiming preparations for the so-called 'Zangazur corridor.'

This time the statement was made by plenipotentiary representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Nakhijevan Autonomous Republic Fuad Najafli.

At today's ninth session of the Supreme Majlis of the sixth convocation he gave instructions to state institutions in connection with the "corridor of Zangezur", told reporters Supreme Majlis deputy Ehtimad Mammadov, the media reported.

"According to him, President Ilham Aliyev is taking significant steps to open the 'Zangezur corridor': "The Plenipotentiary Representative of the President in Nakhchivan Fuad Najafli also instructed all departments, institutions and organizations in the Autonomous Republic to strengthen activities in this direction," the media reported.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
