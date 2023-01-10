Mirzoyan to Donfried: Azerbaijan must restore Lachin corridor regime without any preconditions

On January 10, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan had a phone call with U.S. Under Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried.
During the meeting, Mirzoyan briefed his interlocutor on the deteriorating humanitarian situation resulting from the blockade of the Lachin corridor, the only road connecting Nagorno Karabakh to Armenia and the outside world since December 12, 2022, Armenian Foreign Ministry press service informed NEWS.am. It was noted that Azerbaijan acted in gross violation of the November 9, 2020 Trilateral Statement.
The Armenian side noted that the alleged environmental justifications and accusations of the Azerbaijani side to block the Lachin corridor are false. Mirzoyan stressed that Azerbaijan is obliged to restore the Lachin corridor regime, enshrined in the tripartite statement of November 9, without any preconditions.
The Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs also presented to his interlocutor the latest developments in the normalization process between Armenia and Turkey.