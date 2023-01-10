Aliyev: This year is Armenia's 'last chance'

This year is the last chance for Armenia, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev told TV channels.

"We can live so long, a peace treaty is not needed. But what will happen then? Time will tell. So I think Armenia will hear my messages and make the right conclusions," he said.

In his view, this year will be "the last chance" for Armenia. "Because 2024 is coming, and then Russia's peacekeeping mission ends in 2025. They need to see a little further than their nose," Aliyev said.

"If they are not interested, we don't need it either. If they are not interested in delimitation, we don't need it either. This means that the border will go where we think it should be. I already have to use such terms. If the boundary is not delimited, who can say the boundary goes here and not there? I think it should be here. I have reason to say so - historical, cartographic. So this issue should concern them more than us," Aliyev said, adding that "this year will bring clarity to many issues."

"By the way, I sincerely believed that we would be able to sign the agreement before the end of the year. But that did not happen," he noted.