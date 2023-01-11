Azerbaijan president encourages ‘environmentalists’ who are implementing blockade of Karabakh

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has encouraged the Azerbaijani "environmentalists" who are carrying out the blockade of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).
In the selective media interview, the president of Azerbaijan called the participants of the aforesaid action "pride" and their demands—"just."
"Of course, all the vehicles that passed there before the current action were under control. How did we find out about Iranian vehicles taking fuel there? We saw it there. Although the Iranian side tried to deny it until then," Aliyev said.
At the same time, the Azerbaijani president claimed that the purpose of the action is not to block, but to carry out an inspection, and to stop the operation of mines in Artsakh.
The reasons for this "action," however, are far from environmental.