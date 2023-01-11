News
Azerbaijan president encourages ‘environmentalists’ who are implementing blockade of Karabakh
Azerbaijan president encourages ‘environmentalists’ who are implementing blockade of Karabakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has encouraged the Azerbaijani "environmentalists" who are carrying out the blockade of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

In the selective media interview, the president of Azerbaijan called the participants of the aforesaid action "pride" and their demands—"just."

"Of course, all the vehicles that passed there before the current action were under control. How did we find out about Iranian vehicles taking fuel there? We saw it there. Although the Iranian side tried to deny it until then," Aliyev said.

At the same time, the Azerbaijani president claimed that the purpose of the action is not to block, but to carry out an inspection, and to stop the operation of mines in Artsakh.

The reasons for this "action," however, are far from environmental.
All
US Helsinki Commission condemns Lachin corridor blockade
It noted that the blockade should be lifted immediately…
 Head of Order of Malta: We should do our best to safeguard freedom, security of movement between Armenia, Karabakh
Fra’ John Dunlap held the Audience of the beginning of the year with the Diplomatic Corps accredited to the Order…
 OSCE Chairman-in-Office to visit Armenia and Azerbaijan, calls for all sides to ease tensions
Bujar Osmani held two separate telephone conversations with the Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs…
 Karabakh faces fuel crisis, sector representatives say they will be unable to endure for long time
A group of Azerbaijani "environmentalists" have kept the 120,000 population of Artsakh, including 30,000 children, under a complete blockade for 30 days now…
 Russian peacekeepers continue talks to unblock the Lachin corridor
To ensure the security of Russian peacekeepers and prevent possible incidents...
 Aliyev makes it clear he has no intention to unblock Lachin corridor
The blockade of the Lachin corridor, linking Artsakh with Armenia and the world...
