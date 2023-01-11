News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
January 11
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
January 11
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Aliyev uneasily blackmails Armenia
Aliyev uneasily blackmails Armenia
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has started to make more and more unrestrained and uneasy statements.

In an interview given to select mass media Tuesday, he expressed another "overindulgence."

Speaking about the prospects of peace in the region, Aliyev said. "It will be on the table at some point. Then we will show special activeness. They [i.e., Armenia] don't want to, then it’s not needed. They don't want [border] demarcation, then it’s not needed. It means that the [Azerbaijan-Armenia] border will pass where we deem it necessary. However, I already have to use such terms. The border is not demarcated. Who said that it passes there and not here? I believe it goes through here. I have historical, cartographic justifications for that. Therefore, it is more in their interests than in ours."

By "historical, cartographic justifications," Aliyev means the "documents" created by the Azerbaijani propaganda machine. From the moment of its creation at the beginning of the last century, the Republic of Azerbaijan immediately began to make claims to the historical territories of the Republic of Armenia. That's how Soviet Azerbaijan got Armenian Nakhichevan and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

In order to "strengthen" its demands, the constitution and declaration on the independence of the Republic of Azerbaijan do not note its successor Azerbaijan SSR, but the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, which has existed for several years, whose map—only on paper—includes a part of the territories of the Republic of Armenia.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian Deputy Defense Minister refrains from forecasts on possibility of another Azerbaijani aggression
"There is a growth of tension in the region...
 Armenia official: Negotiating with Azerbaijan to allow finding bodies of 3 soldiers missing after September events
As a result of the Azerbaijani military aggression of September 13-14, Armenia has 224 fallen servicemen whose remains have already been buried in the motherland, the deputy defense minister told reporters…
 Azerbaijan FM urgently calls Washington, complains about Armenia
Bayramov had a telephonic conversation with Karen Donfried, US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs…
 Azerbaijan ignores Yerevan's statements and keeps on talking about 'Zangezur corridor'
At today's ninth session of the Supreme Majlis...
 Nikol Pashinyan: There is no trust between Armenia and Azerbaijan
Armenia, in contrast to Azerbaijan, has not committed provocations and aggression against Azerbaijan...
 Pashinyan: There are many issues that need to be settled in Armenia-Azerbaijan border delimitation process
"They say that there is a topic of enclaves. We also have that topic,” the Armenian PM said…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos