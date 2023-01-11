Aliyev uneasily blackmails Armenia

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has started to make more and more unrestrained and uneasy statements.
In an interview given to select mass media Tuesday, he expressed another "overindulgence."
Speaking about the prospects of peace in the region, Aliyev said. "It will be on the table at some point. Then we will show special activeness. They [i.e., Armenia] don't want to, then it’s not needed. They don't want [border] demarcation, then it’s not needed. It means that the [Azerbaijan-Armenia] border will pass where we deem it necessary. However, I already have to use such terms. The border is not demarcated. Who said that it passes there and not here? I believe it goes through here. I have historical, cartographic justifications for that. Therefore, it is more in their interests than in ours."
By "historical, cartographic justifications," Aliyev means the "documents" created by the Azerbaijani propaganda machine. From the moment of its creation at the beginning of the last century, the Republic of Azerbaijan immediately began to make claims to the historical territories of the Republic of Armenia. That's how Soviet Azerbaijan got Armenian Nakhichevan and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).
In order to "strengthen" its demands, the constitution and declaration on the independence of the Republic of Azerbaijan do not note its successor Azerbaijan SSR, but the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, which has existed for several years, whose map—only on paper—includes a part of the territories of the Republic of Armenia.