Thailand plans to introduce tourist fee of $9 in summer
Thailand plans to introduce tourist fee of $9 in summer
Region:World News
Theme: Economics

Thai authorities are preparing to introduce again a $300 baht ($9) fee from foreign tourists, the Khaosod newspaper reported.

Plans to introduce an additional fee for holidaymakers in Thailand informed the country's Minister of Tourism and Sports Pipat Ratchakitprakan.

The fee will not apply to foreigners who have work permits, the official noted.

According to him, the proposal will be discussed with the profile committee as early as January 24. The next will be.

In this case, the collected funds want to support travelers who have suffered in accidents.

Tourism Authority of Thailand expects to attract up to 25 million foreign tourists in 2023.
