Russia MFA spox: Difficult to assess Armenia’s position when statements about same issue differ significantly
Russia MFA spox: Difficult to assess Armenia’s position when statements about same issue differ significantly
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The official representative of the Russian foreign ministry, Maria Zakharova, commented on the media's question about the statements by Armenia regarding the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict.

How will you interpret Prime Minister of Armenia N.V. Pashinyan's statement, at the press conference on January 10 of this year, about the readiness of the Armenian side to sign a document, based on Russian proposals, on the settlement of the Karabakh conflict?

It is difficult to give an assessment to the position of the Armenian side when the statements of official Yerevan on the same issue differ significantly. During the mentioned press conference, the Prime Minister of Armenia spoke about the intention to sign a document based on the Russian proposals, and at the same time—about the preferability of a "compound solution"—which is proposed by the West—of the conflict.
