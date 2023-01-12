British MP compares COVID-19 vaccines to the Holocaust  

A British Conservative MP has been stripped of his party organizer credentials after spreading misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine on Twitter, Politico writes.

In an already deleted tweet, Andrew Bridgen shared a link to an article about vaccines by the far-right blog ZeroHedge. As one consultant cardiologist told me, this is the greatest crime against humanity since the Holocaust, he wrote.

Minutes after the publication, Simon Hart, head of the Conservative Party, whose job is to enforce party discipline, said that the misinformation about the vaccine is damaging and costs lives. I immediately remove Andrew Bridgen as party organizer pending an official investigation.

Bridgen has been increasingly critical of the COVID-19 vaccine online in recent months, but his claims have been repeatedly refuted by fact-checkers.

He has already been banned from the House of Commons for five days for an unrelated lobbying violation.



